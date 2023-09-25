One person was killed in a fiery crash in Irvine on Sunday night.

Around 8:35 p.m., officials with the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to reports of a single-vehicle traffic collision near the intersections of Barranca Parkways and Vertical.

An initial investigation showed that a man was driving a gold Ford Explorer westbound on Barranca Parkway from Alton Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle, a news release said.

The car collided with the curb and traffic signal pole and was engulfed in flames soon after.

OCFA extinguished the fire and determined that the driver had died. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to authorities.

Irvine Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024.