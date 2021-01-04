Driver killed, CHP officer injured in big rig crash along 5 Freeway near Castaic

The driver of a big rig was killed after the vehicle went off an embankment along the 5 Freeway near Castaic, and an officer who responded to the crash was injured, officials said Monday.

The crash was reported about 12:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway north of Templin Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Preliminary reports from the California Highway Patrol indicated that the driver suffered some sort of medical condition when he or she veered off the road and the fully loaded truck went off the embankment about 80 feet.

The responding CHP officer conducted CPR before paramedics arrived and possibly suffered heat exhaustion.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, while the officer was flown to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, fire officials told KTLA.

The right two lanes of the highway were blocked after the crash, causing a significant backup in the area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the Ace Hardware truck severely damaged and off the side of the road after the crash.

No further details about have been released.