Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal collision involving an SUV and a big rig in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. in a commercial area of Long Beach Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and East 14th Street and just north of the 10 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 footage showed a dark-colored SUV collided head-on with the semi, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The accident scene on Long Beach Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. Oct. 19, 2023.

Fire crews extricated the driver of the SUV but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Long Beach Avenue was expected to remain closed in the area for several hours for the investigation.

No information about the victim was immediately released.