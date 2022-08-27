A woman died in a crash involving another vehicle and a tree directly across from Disneyland Resort early Saturday morning.

Anaheim Police say the driver of a white GMC Yukon rear-ended a Dodge sedan in the 700 block of W. Katella Avenue just before 3 a.m. The SUV then veered off the road and struck a palm tree.

The female driver of the Yukon died instantly.

“The driver of the Dodge sedan remained on scene and was cooperative with police efforts,” Sergeant Shane Carringer with Anaheim Police told KTLA. “He did not appear to be under the influence, and he was uninjured.”

The cause of the accident was under investigation and the Yukon driver’s name was not immediately released.

The accident occurred just south of Disneyland California Adventure in an area surrounded by resort hotels.