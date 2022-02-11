Driver killed in crash while fleeing police in Rialto

A man feeling police in Rialto Thursday died when he ran a red light and crashed into four other vehicles.

The chase began around 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of Merrill and Spruce avenues after a motorcycle officer attempted to pull over an Infiniti Q50 sedan for speeding.

The driver initially pulled over but when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

Police chased after the vehicle and at one point the driver tried to hit a second motorcycle officer with his car, according to police.

Authorities continued to give chase until the man ran a red light at the intersection of Rialto and Cactus avenues. The man’s car crashed into four other vehicles and the driver suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as David Smith, 26, of San Bernardino. Inside his crashed vehicle police recovered a stolen firearm and illegal drugs. According to police, Smith was on parole for a previous felony conviction for evading police.

Among the four vehicles, which were all occupied at the time of the crash, only one person complained of any pain from the collision.

The Rialto Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the San Bernardino Police Department.