Driver killed in possible alcohol-related crash on 10 Fwy in Pomona

Alcohol may have been a factor in an apparent high-speed crash that left a driver dead in Pomona early Sunday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway, just east of Towne Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say a 31-year-old man was driving a 2007 Lexus IS 350 on the number one lane of the westbound 10 Freeway at speeds over 90 miles per hour when he made an “unsafe turning movement” to the right, causing him to lose control of his car.

The driver, who officials have not identified, then collided into the right shoulder concrete wall of the freeway, causing his Lexus “to travel in a southwesterly direction and overturn onto its passenger side,” according to CHP.

Debris from the crash went airborne and struck the front of a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling near the crash on the number four lane of the westbound 10 Freeway, police said.

The driver of the Honda, only identified as a 72-year-old resident of Los Angeles, and her two passengers sustained no injuries from the impact, according to CHP.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Lexus died from his injuries, officials said. Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The collision led to the temporary shutdown of four lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway, from approximately 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

No further details were immediately available, and the crash remains under active investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information are asked to contact the investigating officer, Officer J. Pena, at the CHP Baldwin Park Area at 626-338-1164.