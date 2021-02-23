Driver killed in rollover crash that left home red-tagged in Paramount

A driver was killed in a rollover crash that left a home red-tagged in Paramount early Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 1:10 a.m. in the 16600 block of Downey Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Arriving deputies found the vehicle overturned in the front yard of the home it struck.

Investigators believe the driver was headed southbound on Downey Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the house.

Emergency personnel arrived and extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Residents inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured but will need to find another place to stay as the home was red-tagged due to moderate damaged it sustained in the incident.

Investigators have not determined if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.