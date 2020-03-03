Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Balboa Peninsula crash that mangled a Mercedes-AMG

Authorities are investigating a high-speed crash on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach that ripped a 2016 Mercedes-AMG in half, killing the driver and seriously injuring a passenger Tuesday morning.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. when a male and a female got into the Mercedes following some type of altercation at one of the local bars, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said.

The Mercedes left the area at a high rate of speed and was briefly pursued southbound on Balboa Boulevard by Newport Beach police, Olivera said.

The officers lost the vehicle as it reached speeds of about 100 mph, but also knew there was nowhere for the driver to go when it got to the end of the peninsula.

Eventually, the driver turned around and headed northbound on Balboa Boulevard, where police resumed the pursuit, Olivera said.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the Mercedes and crashed into tree.

“He was unable to take the turn. Hit the palm tree … impact was very, very hard,” Olivera said.

The car’s engine landed about 100 feet north of the crash site and one of the tires was even further away, he said.

The driver, identified only as a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, Olivera said.

Investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.