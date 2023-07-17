Authorities had to cut the door off a vehicle to free a passenger who was trapped following a crash in Winnetka over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Corbin Avenue near Winnetka Street.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle slammed into two parked cars and then fled the scene shortly after, leaving the passenger trapped.

Authorities had to cut the door off a vehicle to free a passenger who was trapped following a crash in Winnetka on July 16, 2023. (TNLA)

Police sawed off the door and transported the passenger to the hospital with minor injuries, video from the scene showed.

The description of the driver has not yet been released.