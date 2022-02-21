Driver ‘miraculously’ survives Santa Ana crash involving bus, semi truck: OCFA

The scene of a crash involving a car, bus and semi truck on Feb. 21, 2022 is shown in a photo released by the Orange County Fire Authority.

One person was injured in a crash involving a car, an Orange County bus and a semi truck in Santa Ana Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Fairview Street and Centennial Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It is unclear exactly what led to the crash, but photos from the scene shared on the fire department’s Twitter page showed the car pinned under both the bus and the truck, with the back of the car sheared off.

“Miraculously, the driver of this vehicle was in stable condition after this crash,” OCFA tweeted. “Fortunately, no one was in the passenger seat.”

No further details about the crash have been released.

The incident occurred in front of Centennial Regional Park and Godinez Fundamental High School.