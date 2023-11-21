A person narrowly escaped death Monday night after a crash into wetlands off Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach that left them and their vehicle submerged underwater, authorities announced Tuesday.

First responders with Huntington Beach Police and Fire departments responded to PCH, north of Warner Avenue and located the vehicle, officials said in a post to social media.

Authorities were able to quickly mobilize, get into dive gear and make entry into the water.

First responders with the Huntington Beach Police and Fire departments on the scene of a crash with a victim trapped underwater in their vehicle on Nov. 20, 2023. (HBPD)

It is unclear what led to the accident and how long the single occupant of the vehicle, which had flipped over, was submerged, but first responders pulled them from the vehicle and onto shore where they were immediately given CPR until medical personnel with the fire department could take over.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, authorities said.

No information was provided on the identity of the driver, nor did officials say whether they believe alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in crash.