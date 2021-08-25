Driver not suspected of DUI in Anaheim crash that sent dump truck into 2 apartment buildings, killing a man

A dump truck operator who drove off the 57 Freeway Tuesday and crashed into two apartment buildings in Anaheim, killing a 61-year-old man, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities stated Wednesday.

Investigators are still inspecting the dump truck and want to question the driver again as they search for answers as to what caused the crash, California Highway Patrol Officer Olivera said.

The fully loaded dump truck was exiting the 57 Freeway on the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp about 12:45 p.m. when it crashed into a Honda Civic that was stopped at the light.

The truck then proceeded through the intersection, striking two more vehicles, before driving through a field and into the buildings along the 400 block of Sunkist Avenue.

Sky5 video over the scene showed that the dump had gone through one building entirely before it plowed into the second structure.

Rory Antoine, who was in a bedroom in the first building the truck slammed into, was killed in the crash.

Two other people were injured.

“The freaking truck is in the bedroom,” resident Patricia Johnson said. “That’s where me and my dog hang out at.”

Johnson had stepped out of her apartment moments before the crash but her dog “Ears” was still inside.

She was reunited with Ears after the incident.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Rafael Pacheco, was pulled from the wreckage while it was still inside one of the apartment buildings.

Pacheco suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the UC Irvine Medical Center.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, DUI was not believed to be a factor, Olivera said.

Several of the apartment units damaged in the crash remained taped off and appeared to be red-tagged Wednesday.