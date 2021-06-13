Driver of stolen truck arrested after crashing into pedestrian, homeless encampment in Arleta: Police

A driver of a stolen truck plowed through a sidewalk homeless encampment and struck a person in Arleta Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of W. Van Nuys Blvd. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the curb, struck a person and hit a homeless encampment, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, LAPD said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrest at the scene and also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.