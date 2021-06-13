Driver of stolen truck arrested after crashing into pedestrian, homeless encampment in Arleta: Police

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A driver of a stolen truck plowed through a sidewalk homeless encampment and struck a person in Arleta Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of W. Van Nuys Blvd. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the curb, struck a person and hit a homeless encampment, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, LAPD said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrest at the scene and also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News