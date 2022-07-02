Two people died Friday night in Rowland Heights after the vehicle they were in crashed during a high-speed police pursuit that started in La Habra.

Around 10:40 p.m., La Habra police officers attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The vehicle initially began to stop near the area of Harbor Boulevard and Arbolita Drive in La Habra, but then abruptly took off at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the vehicle through La Habra and towards Rowland Heights until the vehicle crashed into a second vehicle in the intersection of Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street.

Video from the scene showed fiery wreckage and the twisted metal remnants of the two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver and passenger in the fleeing vehicle died at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The La Habra Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.