Driver, passenger run away after smashing car through Rowland Heights home

A driver and passenger ran away after this car careened into the side of a Rowland Heights house on April 18, 2020. (California Highway Patrol)

Investigators are seeking a driver and passenger who ran from a crash, leaving a car embedded in the side of a Rowland Heights house on Saturday morning.

The crash took place about 4:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Blakeman Avenue, according to Sgt. J. Kawanaka of the California Highway Patrol’s Sante Fe Springs-area office.

“The male driver of a (2003) Toyota Camry traveling north on Blakeman Avenue, south of Pen Street, drove off the roadway, become airborne and collided into a residence,” the sergeant said in a written statement. “Family members were inside the residence at the time of the collision but no one was injured.”

Security video captured a suspect and driver, both described only as men, running from the crash scene after the impact, he said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP’s Santa Fe Springs-area office at 562-868-0503. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.