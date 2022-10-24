A driver plowed into a building in Bell Gardens during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2022. (KTLA)

One person was hospitalized after a driver plowed into a building in Bell Gardens Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of Gage Avenue, a Bell Gardens Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Video showed the vehicle hit the corner of the building and remained partially inside the structure before coming to a stop.

One person was taken to a local hospital but the spokesperson could not confirm if the injured party was the driver.

No further details about what caused the driver to hit the building were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.