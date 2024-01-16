Tuesday was anything but business as usual for employees of a local smoke shop in Eagle Rock.

The driver of a dark-colored SUV plowed into the store, taking out nearly the entire front of the shop.

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to M&M Smoke & Gift Shop, located at 1578 Colorado Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. on reports of a car crashing into the business.

Video footage of the scene obtained by KTLA shows the vehicle almost entirely inside the store, its rear wheels barely on the sidewalk.

The driver of an SUV plowed into M&M Smoke & Gift Shop in Eagle Rock on Jan. 16, 2024.

First responders, store employees and onlookers in Eagle Rock after a person crashed their vehicle into M&M Smoke & Gift Shop on Jan. 16, 2024.

The metal framing housing the shop’s front windows and doors was badly damaged and shattered glass littered the parking lot and the store.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but authorities said that nobody inside the store was injured and that the driver, who was also reportedly unhurt, was able to exit the car after the collision.

No further details were provided and it’s unclear if the driver of the SUV is facing any charges.