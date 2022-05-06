A driver reported that they were shot at on the westbound 10 Freeway in West Covina Friday night, and a SigAlert was issued for all lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SigAlert was issued at about 8:40 p.m., the CHP said on Twitter, and it was expected to remain in place for half an hour.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a full closure of the westbound freeway near the Sunset Avenue exit as officers investigating. It appeared they were combing the roadway for evidence.

The SigAlert was lifted by 9:15 p.m., according to Officer Kravig.