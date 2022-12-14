Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning.

A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m.

Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver.

The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Divers then searched the vehicle but no additional victims were found.

Crews eventually pulled the car out of the water.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.