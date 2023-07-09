A driver needed to be rescued after their car nearly fell off the 605 Freeway early Sunday morning.

According to CHP, officers responded to the 605 Freeway in Irwindale around 2 a.m. after the black sedan was involved in an accident just north of Arrow Highway.

The crash left the rear of the car dangling over the edge of the freeway overturned on its roof.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and attached a tow line to secure the car before helping the driver back to safety.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition remains unknown.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.