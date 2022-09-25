A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Sunday morning after their vehicle was involved in a collision in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine Avenues in Gardena.

KTLA video showed the deputy’s cruiser with serious damage to the front-end driver’s side. The other vehicle, a grey sedan, also sustained damage.

Immediately after the crash, the driver of the sedan fled on foot, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities set up a perimeter but had not located the suspect as of 7:30 a.m.

The deputy was conscious when they were transported to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.