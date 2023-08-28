A driver lost their life after they were struck by several cars on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach early Monday morning.

According to CHP, the first calls reporting the crash on the southbound span of the 405 near Pacific Avenue came in shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, reportedly lost control and crashed before fleeing from their vehicle.

A driver lost their life after they were struck by several cars on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach. (KeyNewsTV)

The motorist jumped over the center divider and was struck by several vehicles, authorities said. Their body was found in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the other drivers who struck the individual were hurt.

An investigation into what caused the initial crash is underway.

