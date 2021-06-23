Driver shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies during pursuit in Norwalk

A reckless driver believed to be under the influence was shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit in Norwalk, officials said Wednesday.

It is unclear when the pursuit began, but the driver was heading south on the 605 Freeway when he exited at Alondra Boulevard East, sheriff’s officials told KTLA.

The details of what led to the shooting were not released, but the box truck ended up on top of a divider at Alondra and Piuma Avenue, near the freeway off ramp, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver, described only as a man, was struck during the shooting. His condition was not known.

Three deputies were involved in the incident but were not injured, officials said.

The off ramp is expected to be closed for eight hours amid the investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details about the incident have been released.