Man shot in chest while on 5 Fwy near downtown L.A.: CHP

Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire on the 5 Freeway, striking a man in the chest near downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the northbound lanes of the freeway, near the 10 Freeway interchange some time before 11 p.m., according to CHP Officer Kimbal.

A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital. The wound was described as being not life-threatening.

Officers went to the northbound 5 Freeway at Indiana Street to look for evidence connected to the shooting, CHP told KTLA. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether anything was found at the scene.

Video showed Los Angeles Police Department officers searching a red sedan with a shattered passenger-side window.

Paramedics were seen transporting a man with a visible wound to his chest into an ambulance. The man appeared alert and was speaking with first responders.

Officials did not have a description of any suspects in the case and it’s unclear what motivated the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.