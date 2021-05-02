1 shot while driving on 60 Freeway in City of Industry

One person was shot while driving on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry early Sunday morning, officials said.

The victim was eastbound on the freeway, east of Fairway Avenue, around 12:45 a.m. when shots were fired at him from a blue or purple Dodge sedan, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

There were two males in the Dodge, and they fired around three shots at the victim’s vehicle, CHP said.

The victim was struck by the gunfire but managed to keep driving and exit the freeway at Lemon Avenue then stop at a strip mall parking lot at 20627 Golden Springs Dr. in Diamond Bar, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound on the 60 Freeway.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries. CHP didn’t have information on the person’s condition.

There was another occupant in the victim’s vehicle, but that person was not injured.

Video from the scene showed at least two bullet holes in a car stopped at the strip mall. Nearby, a young man could be seen sitting on the sidewalk with wounds on his leg. He appeared alert as paramedics treated him at the scene then rolled him to an ambulance.

It’s unclear what motivated the shooting and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CHP Baldwin Park Area Investigator C. Rodriguez at 626-338-1164.