Driver crashes stolen car into light pole during pursuit in Simi Valley

A stolen vehicle chase that began in Sun Valley ended in a crash in Simi Valley Tuesday evening, police said.

The pursuit started around 7 p.m. near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Wicks Street, after officers ran the plates on a 2020 Honda Civic and learned it had been reported stolen, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase lasted about half an hour before the driver ran into a light pole on Cochran Street in Simi Valley.

The force of the impact ripped the concrete pole off its base and caused it to snap in half. The car also sustained significant front-end damage, and its air bags deployed, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver emerged from the vehicle and appeared to be seriously hurt. But he soon began moving and gave a wave to helicopters above the scene.

The man was carried away by police officers and detained.

Officials did not have further details Tuesday night on the driver’s injuries or the incident.