Driver slams into apartment building after losing control of vehicle in West Hollywood

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a driver to lose control of a vehicle and crash through the wall of an apartment building in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Laurel Avenue, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed a sedan had come to a stop partially inside the apartment building after crashing through a wall.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling at high speed at the time of the crash but it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

A tow truck was called to the scene and the vehicle was removed before 6 a.m.