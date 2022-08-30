A driver sideswiped dozens of cars while traveling down a street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. as witnesses say a white pickup truck was headed northbound on South Vermont Avenue.

The driver struck up to 30 vehicles before coming to a stop, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The vehicles were parked on Vermont Avenue between West Vernon Avenue and 41st Street.

Investigators said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Video showed the driver being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Witnesses initially said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and tried to leave the scene before being detained by a group of bystanders.

The owners of the struck vehicles could be seen surveying the damage along Vermont Avenue.