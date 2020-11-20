Driver sought after 80-year-old woman struck, injured in San Fernando hit-and-run

An 80-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene in San Fernando Thursday morning, leaving her injured as police continue searching for the driver, authorities said.

A 911 call about the hit-and-run at the intersection of North Maclay Avenue and 8th Street came in around 10:30 a.m., according to Lt. Nichole Hanchett of the San Fernando Police Department.

The victim, later identified as Hildeliza Rios of San Fernando, was found complaining of pain in the back and legs. Responders transported her to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Hanchett said.

A witness followed the suspect vehicle, described as a navy blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup with paper plates, but was not able to keep up, officials said. The vehicle did not stop and the driver did not try rendering aid to the victim, police said.

Through tears, the victim’s daughter, Erica Rios Lopez, issued a plea to the driver, saying he should turn himself in if he has a conscience.

“Whoever you are, I pray that God could fix your heart. We’re not angry, we just want you to come forward and show your face for what you did,” Lopez said. “This mother is 80 years old. She has grandkids and has kids, and we love her. Please come forward.”

The driver is described as a white male who was wearing a tan shirt at the time of the crime.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Fernando Police’s Detective Bureau at 818-898-1256.