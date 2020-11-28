Driver sought after injuring officer with car during traffic stop on 91 Fwy in Fullerton: Police

Authorities continue their search for a driver who allegedly used their car to injure a Buena Park police officer in an encounter that prompted the official to open fire, shutting down the 91 Freeway for hours on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded after the officer, who’s in stable condition Saturday, pulled over a white, four-door sedan on the westbound lanes near Brookhurst Street in the city of Fullerton around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Neither the CHP nor the Buena Park Police Department could provide the reason for the traffic stop.

“The vehicle was used as a weapon to assault the officer, the CHP said in a news release. That’s when the official opened fire, the agency said.

The car was last seen heading into the northbound 5 Freeway, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials shut down all westbound lines of the 91 Freeway near Brookhurst Street for several hours.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.