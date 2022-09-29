A vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash in Westlake is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street and Beverly Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

A white passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard when it crashed into the pedestrian.

The impact launched the victim into a parked vehicle before she came to a rest on the street, the Police Department stated.

The driver did not stop to identify him or herself and instead fled eastbound on Beverly Boulevard.

Police do not know the make or model of the vehicle, but did release surveillance video of the crash on department’s Youtube page.

Investigators believe the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. She was listed in stable condition and was expected to recover, the Police Department stated.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.