Driver sought after moped rider killed in Leimert Park hit-and-run crash

A photo taken from surveillance video released by LAPD shows the moment before a hit-and-run driver struck a moped in Leimert Park on April 1, 2021.

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a Leimert Park crash in which a moped rider later died.

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. April 1 along Crenshaw Boulevard near Westmont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A black Ford Flex was heading south on Crenshaw when the driver struck the back of a moped, video released by police Friday showed.

The impact of the crash caused the rider to be ejected from the moped and hit the roadway.

The driver of the Ford continued south without stoping to identify themselves, which is required by law, police said.

The crash occurred near train tracks in the area, and at least two rail workers appeared to have witnessed the incident, the video shows.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the unidentified victim to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information can call Detective Keith Gonzales or Detective Michael Flannery at LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500.