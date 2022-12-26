Skid marks are seen at an intersection in Hyde Park where a street takeover ended in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Dec. 25, 2022. (KTLA)

The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, Los Angeles police confirmed.

The call reported more than 100 vehicles were involved a the street takeover that involved exploding fireworks and burning Christmas trees.

A pedestrian, described as a 24-year-old Hispanic woman, was apparently struck by one of the vehicles as it was doing doughnuts in the intersection.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The car involved in the deadly crash was disabled as a result, prompting the driver to flee the scene and leave the vehicle behind.

Police did not provide a description of the hit-and-run driver being sought in the incident.

Employees at a nearby service station have not yet determined if surveillance video may have captured the street takeover and deadly collision.