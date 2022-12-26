The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, Los Angeles police confirmed.
The call reported more than 100 vehicles were involved a the street takeover that involved exploding fireworks and burning Christmas trees.
A pedestrian, described as a 24-year-old Hispanic woman, was apparently struck by one of the vehicles as it was doing doughnuts in the intersection.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
The car involved in the deadly crash was disabled as a result, prompting the driver to flee the scene and leave the vehicle behind.
Police did not provide a description of the hit-and-run driver being sought in the incident.
Employees at a nearby service station have not yet determined if surveillance video may have captured the street takeover and deadly collision.