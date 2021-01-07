Driver sought after plowing into Monrovia home in hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing through the front of a home in Monrovia early Thursday morning.
The incident was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Mountain Avenue, a spokesperson for the Monrovia Police Department said.
The driver had apparently been traveling on Foothill Boulevard before somehow losing control while turning onto Mountain Avenue.
The vehicle hit a curb and was launched into the home.
Video from the scene showed a blue Honda Civic had come to a stop inside the home after crashing through a wall.
The driver fled the scene after the crash, prompting officials to describe the incident as a hit-and-run.
No one inside the home was injured in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.