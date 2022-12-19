Police are searching for a driver who sheared a fire hydrant in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles overnight and then left the scene.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard.

Water from the sheared hydrant could be seen shooting about 70 feet in the air, according to witnesses.

Firefighters were sent to the scene but had trouble shutting off the hydrant due to power lines in the area.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were eventually called in to cut power to the lines.

Witnesses said the driver fled the area after the crash.

It was unclear what caused the driver to hit the hydrant.