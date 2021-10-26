Driver sought for intentionally crashing into vehicle during dispute in East Hollywood: LAPD

Police investigate a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say intentionally crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning before fleeing in East Hollywood.

This incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Investigators say the suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with another driver and then intentionally hit that driver’s vehicle.

There was no word on whether any injuries resulted from the crash.

The suspect was last scene heading westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard.

