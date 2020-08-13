Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Florence neighborhood of South L.A.

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a dead body in an alley south of the 200 block of West 60th Street at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Joe Banes of Los Angeles.

Investigators believe he was lying in the alley when a vehicle ran him over and failed to stop.

Surveillance footage shows a person stopping to look at the body, police said. The video is from the backyard of a nearby home, with a fence blocking a view of the alleyway and the vehicle driving by.

“I’m not saying this person was involved in the fatality,” LAPD Detective Juan Campos said. “However, this is a person of interest I’d like to talk to and talk to about what happened in the alley.”

Campos said the person in the video struck a fence.

LAPD has not given a description of the suspect or vehicle involved as the newly released surveillance footage does not show the impact.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-486-3713. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.