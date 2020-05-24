Driver sought in deadly Pacoima hit-and-run

Police investigate the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Pacoima on May 22, 2020. (KTLA)

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 54-year-old pedestrian in Pacoima on Friday night.

The crash took place about 9:30 p.m. in an alley alongside Remick Avenue, just north of Osborn Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“An unknown vehicle exited the parking lot of a local grocery… when it collided with a pedestrian in the alley,” police said in a written statement. “The driver of the vehicle then negotiated a left turn from the alley onto eastbound Osborne Street, failing to stop to render aid and provide identification as required by law.”

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, described as a 54-year-old man, dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in fatal hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.