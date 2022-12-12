A blurred crime scene is seen in this file photo (Getty Images)

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The collision occurred on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard on Dec. 2, just after 3 a.m.

A vehicle that police believe to be a silver Mercedes C Class, four-door sedan, was traveling northbound on Vermont Avenue when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The driver was believed to be in a silver Mercedes Benz C Class, four-door sedan, similar to the one pictured here.

“The driver of the Mercedes Benz fled the area without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the victim, as required by law,” an LAPD news release stated.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died three days later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who might have information relating to the incident is urged to contact West Traffic Division Detectives at 213-473-0222. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that give information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or a resolution through a civil compromise.