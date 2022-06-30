The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that fatally struck an elderly man in Thousand Oaks earlier this month before fleeing the scene.

The June 7 collision resulted in the death of 77-year-old Yang Xuezeng, who was crossing Thousand Oaks Boulevard in a crosswalk west of Clay Court when he was hit by a white sedan, authorities said in a news release.

After striking the victim at about 8:40 p.m., the sedan “momentarily stopped just past the crosswalk,” then fled eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, turned south onto Rancho Road and headed north on the 101 Freeway, authorities added.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at 805-947-8289.