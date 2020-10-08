Driver sought in South L.A. hit-and-run that killed woman

Authorities are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in South Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a collision at East 106th Street and South Avalon Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, police discovered a person lying on the ground.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, described as a woman in her 30s or 40s, dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Investigators believe the woman may have been killed in a hit-and-run on East 108th Street.

“We believe she may have been dragged or she was on top of the car, to where she was dislodged on 106th Street,” Capt. Jon Pinto, commanding officer of LAPD’s south traffic division, told KTLA Thursday.

A description of the suspect or their car has not yet been released.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 323-421-2500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.