Driver sought in Florence hit-and-run crash that severely injured pedestrian

Authorities on Tuesday offered a $25,000 reward in their search for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, leaving the victim with severe injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department released video of the incident that happened on 61st Street and Broadway on Sunday around 10 p.m.

It shows a man walking on a crosswalk when a vehicle strikes him, propelling him into the air.

The victim lands on the intersection in the middle of traffic, footage shows. The vehicle stops but soon, the driver continues north on Broadway. Witnesses are heard gasping and yelping.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where LAPD said he’s in stable condition after suffering severe injuries. Officials did not identify the victim.

According to LAPD, the pedestrian had been walking against a “don’t walk” signal when the incident happened.

“Drivers are reminded to drive at a safe speed and if you become involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify yourself,” police said in a statement.

Officials described the vehicle involved as a four-door beige sedan with a sunroof, between model years 2000 and 2010. It might have a shattered windshield.

LAPD described the driver as a Black woman about 30 to 40 years old. She also had a male passenger around the same age, police said.

Anyone who can provide information that leads to the perpetrator’s identification, arrest and conviction or a resolution through a civil compromise would be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000, according to LAPD.

Tipsters can contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online. LAPD’s Central Traffic Division watch commander can also be reached at 213-833-3746. During non-business hours, or on weekends, people can call 1-877-527-3247.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, visit lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.