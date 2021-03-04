Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left woman dead near Woodland Hills

Authorities are asking the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the unincorporated Topanga area just south of Woodland Hills Wednesday night.

Investigators determined the crash took place about 6 p.m. near the 4200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a news release from the California Highway Patrol stated.

The victim, identified only as a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Officials said the driver fled in an unknown direction. No suspect description was available.

The make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash has not been determined.

Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance video that may have captured the collision.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed for about five hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s West Valley Office at 818-888-0980.