Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 38-year-old bicyclist in Van Nuys area

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in the Van Nuys area last weekend.
The deadly collision happened at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division reported.
Video released on Wednesday by LAPD shows the 38-year-old man on a bike riding through a gas station before he was hit by the car. According to police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard when it collided with the victim who was bicycling across the intersection within the crosswalk at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard.
“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid or identify themselves as required by California law,” police said in a news release.
Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Police believe the vehicle involved is a dark-colored 2007-2011, 4-door Toyota Camry.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Martinez at 818-644-8022 or via email at 34876@lapd.online.