Driver sought in multi-vehicle crash that left one killed, several injured on 10 Freeway in Pomona: CHP

Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after causing a three-vehicle crash on the 10 freeway in Pomona, leaving one man dead and three other people injured.

The first crash happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a 2018 Honda Accord that was disabled in the number four lane on the westbound 10 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The impact from the collision pushed the Honda forward, striking three people who had gotten out of the car, CHP said.

A 41-year-old unidentified South Gate man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims identified as 39-year-old Velma Soto and 20-year-old Luis Miranda, who are also residents of South Gate, sustained major injuries and were rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, officials said.

The Honda then came to rest on its side near the Kellogg Drive off-ramp of the westbound freeway, while the Chevrolet Malibu became disabled in the number two lane of the westbound freeway, CHP said.

Moments later, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on the 10 freeway collided with the Chevrolet Malibu, according to CHP.

The driver of the Cruze, identified as 32-year-old Christaphore Ruffin of Barstow, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the Malibu’s driver who triggered the multi-vehicle collision, fled the scene before authorities arrived, according to CHP.

All lanes on the westbound I-10 near the 57 freeway were temporarily closed after the collision.

Officials eventually opened one lane of the freeway at about 2:40 a.m., and all lanes were cleared by 4:06 a.m., according to CHP.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer J. Gruidl at 626-338-1164.