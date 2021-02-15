Driver sought in Riverside hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Riverside Monday evening, and authorities are trying to find the driver who fled the scene.

Officers received reports around 7:45 p.m. about a traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the area of Jurupa Avenue and Florence Street, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the scene and found a man had sustained major injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Officers spoke with witnesses in the area, and a preliminary investigation found that a silver Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Jurupa Avenue, west of Florence Street, when it drove up on the victim.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was allegedly lying and standing in the path of oncoming traffic on Jurupa Avenue when the Subaru struck him in the roadway’s westbound lanes, according to witness reports.

The Subaru then fled the scene, continuing westbound on Jurupa Avenue toward Van Buren Boulevard, officials said.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Derouin at 951-826-8722, or email him at jderouin@riversideca.gov.