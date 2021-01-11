Driver sought in South L.A. hit-and-run that injured pedestrian fixing bicycle

Los Angeles police officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and-driver who severely injured a person fixing a bicycle in South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported about noon Jan. 4 near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Nevin Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood.

LAPD officials said the driver had “run over” the pedestrian who was repairing a bicycle on the roadway.

The driver of the truck stopped briefly after the impact but continued without helping the victim, surveillance video released by police Monday shows.

A person appears to have witnessed the crash, and at least two other cars were in the area when it occurred, the video shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, police said.

The vehicle involved is described as a white Chevrolet “work truck” equipped with an aftermarket glass carrier rack.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Poss at 213-833-3713 or 36186@lapd.online.