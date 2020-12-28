Driver sought in Toluca Lake hit-and-run crash that killed 85-year-old woman

The intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an 85-year-old woman dead in Toluca Lake.

The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. when the victim was walking on Lankershim Boulevard in a marked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The site is near Studio City and Valley Village.

The unknown driver was traveling east on Moorpark Street in a newer model 4-door sedan when he or she made a right turn onto Lankershim and struck the pedestrian.

The driver continued on Lankershim and did not stop, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where she died. She has not been identified.

No other details about the crash or the driver have been released.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identity, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Freeman or Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255 or 818-644-8000.