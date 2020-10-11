Driver sought, passenger hurt after speeding Tesla crashes into Covina house: Officials

A driver fled the scene after a crash that left their passenger injured and a Covina home severely damaged on Saturday night, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol had tried to pull over the speeding motorist behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 at around 9:20 p.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway near Grand Avenue, Sgt. Camrin Servio said.

CHP canceled the pursuit after about three minutes when the motorist continued to drive recklessly and exited on Azusa Avenue, going about 90 mph, according to officials.

Soon, officers saw debris on surface streets and learned that the Tesla had slammed into the garage of a home near the intersection of Workman and Hollenbeck avenues, Servio said.

A woman believed to be a passenger in the Tesla was found inside the vehicle with moderate injuries, CHP said. Paramedics were seen wheeling her into an ambulance, apparently hurt.

According to the homeowners, the Tesla hit a utility pole, missed the room where they were sleeping and plowed into two vehicles on their driveway before crashing into another car inside their garage.

Crews tried to tow the Tesla away from the scene early Sunday but they feared that the roof might collapse.

Authorities said they searched the area for the driver for two hours to no avail.

CHP continues to investigate the pursuit, while Covina police will handle the crash.

Officials provided no further details about the incident.