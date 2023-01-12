Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on a hit-and-run driver who struck a person in a wheelchair in North Hollywood.

The incident happened on Jan. 1 near Lankershim Boulevard, just south of Blythe Street around 6:05 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.

A white sedan was traveling northbound on Lankershim Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair. The pedestrian was not on a crosswalk, said LAPD.

The driver did not stop to help the victim and drove away from the scene, said authorities.

The collision left the victim with severe injuries, police said.

Surveillance image of the suspect’s white sedan provided by LAPD.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify any possible suspects. LAPD is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the felony hit-and-run suspect.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest (no conviction) may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Detective Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.